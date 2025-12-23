Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB Infra gains after associate emerges preferred bidder for NHAI's TOT-18 project

IRB Infra gains after associate emerges preferred bidder for NHAI's TOT-18 project

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 1.76% to Rs 42.75 after its associate, IRB Infrastructure Trust, emerged as the preferred bidder for a highway asset under the toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model.

The company said IRB Infrastructure Trust has been selected as the preferred bidder for NHAI's TOT-18 concession. The project involves tolling, operation, maintenance and transfer of the 74.5 km Chandikhole-Bhadrak section of NH-16 in Odisha.

The trust will make an upfront concession fee payment of Rs 3,087 crore to National Highways Authority of India after achieving financial closure. The concession period is 20 years and is revenue-linked. Tolling and operations are expected to commence from the appointed date, with annual tariff revision set at a fixed 3% plus 40% of the wholesale price index.

IRB Infrastructure Developers will act as the project manager for the concession. The project marks the groups entry into its 13th Indian state and its second project in eastern India, following its West Bengal asset on NH-19.

The company said the order book is expected to increase by about Rs 1,600 crore with this project. The TOT-18 asset is part of the Golden Quadrilateral network and further strengthens IRB Groups presence in the TOT segment.

IRB Infrastructure Developers is Indias first Integrated multi-national transport infrastructure developer in roads & highways segment. As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of approx. Rs 94,000 crore in 13 States across the parent company and two InvITs.

The company reported a 41% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 140.82 crore on a 10.42% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,751.02 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Market trade with strong gains; pharma shares rally

Sensex jumps 536 pts; IT shares advance; VIX jumps 2.07%

Indices trade with major gains; media shares rally for 2nd day

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story