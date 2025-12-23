Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 35.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares

Rites Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 December 2025.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 35.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.14% to Rs.452.65. Volumes stood at 3.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 81.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.76% to Rs.243.67. Volumes stood at 12.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 404.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.36% to Rs.16.90. Volumes stood at 26.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd recorded volume of 468.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.48% to Rs.170.10. Volumes stood at 64.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd witnessed volume of 1124.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.50% to Rs.339.95. Volumes stood at 741.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market trade with strong gains; pharma shares rally

Sensex jumps 536 pts; IT shares advance; VIX jumps 2.07%

Indices trade with major gains; media shares rally for 2nd day

Nifty hovers above 26,000 level; metal shares shine

Nifty trades near day's high; IT shares surge

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story