Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Meesho Ltd, Vinny Overseas Ltd and SRM Contractors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2025.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Meesho Ltd, Vinny Overseas Ltd and SRM Contractors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2025.

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 10.66% to Rs 1.76 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5053 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 9.58% to Rs 4.34. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5017 shares in the past one month.

Meesho Ltd lost 8.19% to Rs 185.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 94.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 159.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vinny Overseas Ltd shed 6.38% to Rs 1.32. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

SRM Contractors Ltd slipped 6.08% to Rs 521.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7357 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Market trade with strong gains; pharma shares rally

Sensex jumps 536 pts; IT shares advance; VIX jumps 2.07%

Indices trade with major gains; media shares rally for 2nd day

Nifty hovers above 26,000 level; metal shares shine

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story