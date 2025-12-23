Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Meesho Ltd, Vinny Overseas Ltd and SRM Contractors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2025.

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 10.66% to Rs 1.76 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5053 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 9.58% to Rs 4.34. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5017 shares in the past one month. Meesho Ltd lost 8.19% to Rs 185.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 94.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 159.06 lakh shares in the past one month. Vinny Overseas Ltd shed 6.38% to Rs 1.32. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.