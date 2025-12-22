Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with major gains; media shares rally for 2nd day

Indices trade with major gains; media shares rally for 2nd day

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in early afternoon trade. Investors will keep track crucial economic data including US GDP data, scheduled later this week. Market participants are also closely monitoring rupee movement, FII activity, ongoing IPO activity, and global cues. The Nifty traded near the 26,150 mark.

Media shares witnessed extending gains for two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 505.69 points or 0.59% to 84,433.33. The Nifty 50 index added 178.75 points or 0.69% to 26,145.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.91% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.07%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,806 shares rose and 1,310 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.07% to 9.72. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,190.10, at a premium of 44.95 points as compared with the spot at 26,145.15.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 78.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 100.4 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 0.79% to 1,405.45. The index rose 0.88% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Network 18 Media & Investments (up 3.03%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.14%), Sun TV Network (up 1.94%), Prime Focus (up 1.62%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.72%), D B Corp (up 0.48%), Saregama India (up 0.24%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

MIC Electronics rose 1.80% after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 1.05 crore from Central Railway, Nagpur Division.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 0.47%. The company said that it has contracted to buy a secondhand very large gas carrier of about 84,048 cubic meters (cbm) on 19 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

