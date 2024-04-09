Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB Infra toll collection jumps 30% YoY in Mar'24

IRB Infra toll collection jumps 30% YoY in Mar'24

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers toll collection jumped 30% to Rs 480.9 crore in March 2024 from Rs 370 crore in March 2023.

Sequentially, the company's toll collection increased 4.09% as against Rs 462 crore recorded in February 2024.

The joint ventures entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported gross toll collection of Rs 269.9 crore (up 39.77% YoY) for the period under review.

Amitabh Murarka, deputy CEO said, We are ending Financial Year 2024 with a sharp Y-o-Y growth of 30% in toll collection during March 24. With addition of two new revenue generating TOT assets in the portfolio, we foresee robust FY25.

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several Special Purpose Vehicles. IRB's work spans from building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels, recently the company diversified its business into real estate development sector also.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.58% to Rs 32.58 crore on 30.01% surge in net sales to Rs 1,968.54 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip shed 0.30% to trade at Rs 69.78 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

