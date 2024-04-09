Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 227.45, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 105.19% in last one year as compared to a 28.76% jump in NIFTY and a 60.32% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 227.45, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22693.5. The Sensex is at 74881.64, up 0.19%. NMDC Ltd has slipped around 0.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8794.65, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 175.33 lakh shares in last one month.

NMDC Ltd is up 105.19% in last one year as compared to a 28.76% jump in NIFTY and a 60.32% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 11.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

