Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 1.56%, up for third straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2395.3, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22693.5. The Sensex is at 74881.64, up 0.19%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has added around 10.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19218.85, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 57.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

