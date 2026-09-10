IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has added 0.92% over last one month compared to 1.94% fall in BSE India Infrastructure index and 4.37% drop in the SENSEX

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd rose 3.46% today to trade at Rs 19.73. The BSE India Infrastructure index is up 0.36% to quote at 568.81. The index is down 1.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd increased 1.5% and Oil India Ltd added 1.4% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure index went down 1.15 % over last one year compared to the 8.21% fall in benchmark SENSEX.