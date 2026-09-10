Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Spikes 3.46%

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has added 0.92% over last one month compared to 1.94% fall in BSE India Infrastructure index and 4.37% drop in the SENSEX

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd rose 3.46% today to trade at Rs 19.73. The BSE India Infrastructure index is up 0.36% to quote at 568.81. The index is down 1.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd increased 1.5% and Oil India Ltd added 1.4% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure index went down 1.15 % over last one year compared to the 8.21% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has added 0.92% over last one month compared to 1.94% fall in BSE India Infrastructure index and 4.37% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.5 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 23.94 on 21 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 18.5 on 02 Mar 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kolte Patil sells 600 apartments in 60 hours for its 'Vyana at The Reserve' project

Nifty trade above 23,400 in early trade; breadth negative

DBL secures LPG pipeline infrastructure project from Paradip to Raipur

Juniper Green Energy commissions 75 MW wind-solar hybrid project

Sigma Advanced Systems commissions its aerospace manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptApple Launch EventNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Next Story