IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 14.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of IRB InvIT Fund declined 14.73% to Rs 85.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 273.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 268.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

