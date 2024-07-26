Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transcorp International consolidated net profit rises 1659.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Transcorp International consolidated net profit rises 1659.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 37.59% to Rs 401.03 crore

Net profit of Transcorp International rose 1659.32% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.59% to Rs 401.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 642.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales401.03642.53 -38 OPM %0.230.16 -PBDT10.971.13 871 PBT10.560.72 1367 NP10.380.59 1659

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris for US President

Market highlights, July 26: Record close for benchmarks; Sensex soars 1,293 pts, Nifty near 24,850

Paytm likely gets FDI nod for investment arm; share hits 10% upper circuit

Standard Glass Lining Technology files DRHP with Sebi to raise Rs 600 cr

Govt to push forward IDBI Bank stake sale after RBI key clearance

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story