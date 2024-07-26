Transcorp International consolidated net profit rises 1659.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.59% to Rs 401.03 crore

Net profit of Transcorp International rose 1659.32% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.59% to Rs 401.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 642.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.401.03642.530.230.1610.971.1310.560.7210.380.59

