Stove Kraft standalone net profit declines 45.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 312.99 crore

Net profit of Stove Kraft declined 45.49% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 312.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 325.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.80% to Rs 38.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 1449.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1364.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

