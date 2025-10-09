IRCON International inks MoU with Coal India to develop rail infrastructure

IRCON International announced that it has executed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India for the development of rail infrastructure for the state-run miner and its subsidiaries.

The MoU was signed on 8 October 2025, in Kolkata, and the official announcement was also made on the same day, after market hours.

Ircon International is a public sector construction company with an emphasis on infrastructure projects, with a specialization in the execution of railway projects on a turnkey basis and otherwise. After commencing business as a railway construction company, it diversified progressively to roads, buildings, electrical substations and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes, as well as metro rail works.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 26.75% to Rs 164.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 224.03 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 21.89% to Rs 1,786.28 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 2,287.13 crore in the same quarter last year. Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company. The company has posted a 20% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,734 crore on a 4% fall in net sales to Rs 31,880 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.