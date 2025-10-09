Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRCON International inks MoU with Coal India to develop rail infrastructure

IRCON International inks MoU with Coal India to develop rail infrastructure

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IRCON International announced that it has executed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India for the development of rail infrastructure for the state-run miner and its subsidiaries.

The MoU was signed on 8 October 2025, in Kolkata, and the official announcement was also made on the same day, after market hours.

Ircon International is a public sector construction company with an emphasis on infrastructure projects, with a specialization in the execution of railway projects on a turnkey basis and otherwise. After commencing business as a railway construction company, it diversified progressively to roads, buildings, electrical substations and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes, as well as metro rail works.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 26.75% to Rs 164.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 224.03 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 21.89% to Rs 1,786.28 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 2,287.13 crore in the same quarter last year.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company. The company has posted a 20% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,734 crore on a 4% fall in net sales to Rs 31,880 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Shares of IRCON International slipped 1.06% to Rs 177.15, while shares of Coal India rose 0.22% to Rs 383.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hubtown announces receipt of OC for two towers of its Rising City project in Mumbai

MosChip launches MosChip AgenticSky - a suite of Agentic AI accelerators and solutions

Bhageria Industries launches new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

INR sees lax moves amid flat equities

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story