Ircon International wins MMRDA project worth Rs 642 cr

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has awarded the work to Ircon International for CA-233, Line-6, Package-2: Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Integration, Testing and Commissioning of Power Supply and Traction, E & M, Lifts & Escalators including 5 Years of Comprehensive Maintenance after 2 Years of Defect Liability Maintenance Period of Line 6 [Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli (EEH)] of Mumbai Metro Rail Project of MMRDA. The estimated project cost is Rs 642.44 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News