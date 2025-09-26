Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRFC extends loan of Rs 4,000 cr for Talcher Fertilizers' Coal Gasification Urea Project

IRFC extends loan of Rs 4,000 cr for Talcher Fertilizers' Coal Gasification Urea Project

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has joined hands with Talcher Fertilizers (TFL) as part of the Government of India's fertilizer revival programme, by extending consortium funding support for India's first coal gasification-based urea production facility. The loan agreement was signed today at TFL's office, whrein IRFC is extending loan assistance of Rs 4,000 crore towards the project as part of the sanctioned debt package, in consortium with other lenders, with the total debt component amounting to Rs 12,250 crore.

TFL, a joint venture of Coal India, GAIL, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) and Fertilizer Corporation of India (FCIL), is setting up a state-of-the-art facility to utilize indigenous coal for producing 1.27 million metric tonnes of neem-coated urea annually. This strategic project will not only reduce dependence on imported natural gas but also enhance domestic self-sufficiency in fertilizer production in line with the Government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The project forms a vital part of the fertilizer sector revival plan, wherein five closed urea plants were identified by the Government for revival and the Talcher unit will be the first to deploy coal gasification technology for urea production.

The project has a strong railway linkage, with a dedicated siding being developed under the Indian Railways' Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) policy.

The project enjoys a strong railway linkage with a dedicated railway siding is being developed as part of the project's logistics infrastructure. ensuring seamless connectivity for both inbound movement of coal, pet coke, and limestone, and outward dispatch of urea. The facility is expected to handle nearly five rakes per day. The siding is being developed under the Indian Railways' Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) policy, highlighting the strong forward and backward linkages of this project with the railway sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IRFC sanctions term loan of Rs 12,460 cr for upcoming thermal power project at HTPS, Korba West

Azad Engineering signs new extended contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan

Government to auction treasury bills worth Rs 2.47 lakh crore in quarter ending Dec-25

Japanese markets end sharply lower

Asian shares decline after Trump's pharma tariffs

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story