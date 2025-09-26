IRFC extends loan of Rs 4,000 cr for Talcher Fertilizers' Coal Gasification Urea Project

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has joined hands with Talcher Fertilizers (TFL) as part of the Government of India's fertilizer revival programme, by extending consortium funding support for India's first coal gasification-based urea production facility. The loan agreement was signed today at TFL's office, whrein IRFC is extending loan assistance of Rs 4,000 crore towards the project as part of the sanctioned debt package, in consortium with other lenders, with the total debt component amounting to Rs 12,250 crore.

TFL, a joint venture of Coal India, GAIL, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) and Fertilizer Corporation of India (FCIL), is setting up a state-of-the-art facility to utilize indigenous coal for producing 1.27 million metric tonnes of neem-coated urea annually. This strategic project will not only reduce dependence on imported natural gas but also enhance domestic self-sufficiency in fertilizer production in line with the Government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The project forms a vital part of the fertilizer sector revival plan, wherein five closed urea plants were identified by the Government for revival and the Talcher unit will be the first to deploy coal gasification technology for urea production. The project has a strong railway linkage, with a dedicated siding being developed under the Indian Railways' Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) policy. The project enjoys a strong railway linkage with a dedicated railway siding is being developed as part of the project's logistics infrastructure. ensuring seamless connectivity for both inbound movement of coal, pet coke, and limestone, and outward dispatch of urea. The facility is expected to handle nearly five rakes per day. The siding is being developed under the Indian Railways' Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) policy, highlighting the strong forward and backward linkages of this project with the railway sector.