Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 78.22% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.403.036.485.940.420.230.390.200.300.15

