Pearl Polymers standalone net profit rises 124.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.69% to Rs 4.92 crore

Net profit of Pearl Polymers rose 124.03% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.925.33-29.27-31.893.011.412.891.292.891.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News