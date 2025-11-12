Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders standalone net profit rises 666.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.50% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders rose 666.67% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 62.50% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.180.48-11.1114.580.640.080.640.080.460.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News