Century Plyboards rises after Q2 PAT jumps 72% to Rs 69 cr

Century Plyboards (India) rallied 2.38% to Rs 761.10 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 72.4% to Rs 68.89 crore on a 17.06% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,385.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax stood at Rs 97.87 crore in Q2 FY26, up 68.63% from Rs 58.04 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
On the segmental front, revenue from plywood and allied products stood at Rs 763.62 crore (up 14.8% YoY), medium-density fiberboard was Rs 343.20 (up 27.87% YoY), laminate and allied products was at Rs 188.32 crore (up 16.57% YoY), particle board stood at Rs 32.93 crore (up 17.79% YoY), and container freight station services was at Rs 34.05 crore (down 0.91% YoY) during the period under review.
During the quarter, total expenses increased 14.82% YoY to Rs 1,289.58 crore. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 623.09 crore (down 0.21% YoY), employee benefits expense was Rs 205.64 crore (up 18.65% YoY), and finance costs stood at Rs 31.09 crore (up 80.58% YoY) during the period under review.
On a half-year basis, the companys net profit surged 62.31% to Rs 120.75 crore on a 16.72% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 2,554.89 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Century Plyboards (India) is a manufacturer and distributor of building products. Its portfolio of products comprises plywood, blockboard, decorative veneer and timber, particle boards, flush doors, medium-density fiberboards (MDF), decorative laminates, pre-laminated boards, and fiber cement boards.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app