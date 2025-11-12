Century Plyboards rises after Q2 PAT jumps 72% to Rs 69 cr

Century Plyboards (India) rallied 2.38% to Rs 761.10 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 72.4% to Rs 68.89 crore on a 17.06% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,385.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 97.87 crore in Q2 FY26, up 68.63% from Rs 58.04 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

On the segmental front, revenue from plywood and allied products stood at Rs 763.62 crore (up 14.8% YoY), medium-density fiberboard was Rs 343.20 (up 27.87% YoY), laminate and allied products was at Rs 188.32 crore (up 16.57% YoY), particle board stood at Rs 32.93 crore (up 17.79% YoY), and container freight station services was at Rs 34.05 crore (down 0.91% YoY) during the period under review.

During the quarter, total expenses increased 14.82% YoY to Rs 1,289.58 crore. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 623.09 crore (down 0.21% YoY), employee benefits expense was Rs 205.64 crore (up 18.65% YoY), and finance costs stood at Rs 31.09 crore (up 80.58% YoY) during the period under review. On a half-year basis, the companys net profit surged 62.31% to Rs 120.75 crore on a 16.72% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 2,554.89 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Century Plyboards (India) is a manufacturer and distributor of building products. Its portfolio of products comprises plywood, blockboard, decorative veneer and timber, particle boards, flush doors, medium-density fiberboards (MDF), decorative laminates, pre-laminated boards, and fiber cement boards.