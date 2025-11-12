Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Plyboards rises after Q2 PAT jumps 72% to Rs 69 cr

Century Plyboards rises after Q2 PAT jumps 72% to Rs 69 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Century Plyboards (India) rallied 2.38% to Rs 761.10 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 72.4% to Rs 68.89 crore on a 17.06% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,385.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 97.87 crore in Q2 FY26, up 68.63% from Rs 58.04 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

On the segmental front, revenue from plywood and allied products stood at Rs 763.62 crore (up 14.8% YoY), medium-density fiberboard was Rs 343.20 (up 27.87% YoY), laminate and allied products was at Rs 188.32 crore (up 16.57% YoY), particle board stood at Rs 32.93 crore (up 17.79% YoY), and container freight station services was at Rs 34.05 crore (down 0.91% YoY) during the period under review.

During the quarter, total expenses increased 14.82% YoY to Rs 1,289.58 crore. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 623.09 crore (down 0.21% YoY), employee benefits expense was Rs 205.64 crore (up 18.65% YoY), and finance costs stood at Rs 31.09 crore (up 80.58% YoY) during the period under review.

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit surged 62.31% to Rs 120.75 crore on a 16.72% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 2,554.89 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Century Plyboards (India) is a manufacturer and distributor of building products. Its portfolio of products comprises plywood, blockboard, decorative veneer and timber, particle boards, flush doors, medium-density fiberboards (MDF), decorative laminates, pre-laminated boards, and fiber cement boards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail Q2 PAT drops 14% YoY to Rs 64 cr

ASSOCHAM study says efficient single window clearances can significantly ease business for MSMEs

Absolute acquires license for Mumbai franchise of Indian Pickleball League

CPP Investments exits its 49% stake in Island Star Mall Developers for Rs 895 cr

Indostar Capital Finance allots 3,501 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story