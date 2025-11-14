Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 867.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.26% to Rs 18491.00 crore

Net loss of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported to Rs 867.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 498.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.26% to Rs 18491.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17402.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18491.0017402.0010.999.811948.001539.001476.00998.00-867.00498.00

