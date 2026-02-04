Stock Alert: Mankind Pharma, Godrej Agrovet, Bajaj Finance, Rubicon Research

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 04 February 2026.

New SME Listing:

Accretion Nutraveda is set to list on the SME Platform today. The issue opened for bidding 28 January 2026 and it closed 30 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 122 to Rs 129 per share. The issue was subscribed 1.77 times.

Msafe Equipment set to debut on the SME platform today. The issue opened for bidding on 28 January 2026 and it closed on 30 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 116 to Rs 123 per share. The issue was subscribed 153.98 times.

Kanishk Aluminium India will list on SME platform today. The issue opened for bidding on 28 January 2026 and it closed 30 January 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 73 per share. The minimum order quantity is 1,600 equity shares. Result Today: Archean Chemical Industries, Apollo Tyres, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Aurionpro Solutions, Automotive Axles, Avalon Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Carysil, CCL Products (India), Century Plyboards (India), Cera Sanitaryware, Cummins India, Devyani International, Emami, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Eureka Forbes, Force Motors, Gallantt Ispat, Greenply Industries, Hexaware Technologies, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, JSW Cement, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kalpataru Projects International, Lloyds Engineering Works, Global Health, Metropolis Healthcare, NHPC, Parag Milk Foods, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Pokarna, Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Redington, RITES, Rane (Madras), Keystone Realtors, Saatvik Green Energy, Sammaan Capital, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, Tata Power Company, Transport Corporation of India, TeamLease Services, Tube Investments of India, Timken India, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Trent, Welspun Enterprises, Westlife Foodworld, Wonderla Holidays and Xpro India will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance reported 6.33% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,977.85 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 4,246.54 crore in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations jumped 17.63% YoY to Rs 21,213.89 crore in Q3 FY26. Mankind Pharma reported a 7.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 409 crore, driven by an 11.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,567 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Q3 FY25. Godrej Agrovet posted a 3% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 115 crore, while revenue increased 11% to Rs 2,718 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.