Sterling Tools slips as Q3 PAT slides 88% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Sterling Tools declined 3.11% to Rs 250.50 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 88.5% to Rs 1.56 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 13.60 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 21.1% year-on-year to Rs 205.85 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, down 74.8% from the Rs 17.76 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. EBITDA was at Rs 25.4 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a de-growth of 11.2% from the Rs 28.6 crore reported in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 12.2% in Q3 FY26 as compared to 10.9% recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.