Tariff rationalisation positions India and US as strong partners committed towards economic progress: CII

It is so great to see this historic trade and tariff giant steps by the leadership of our countries, said Mr Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII. This really shall go a long way towards two economic powerhouses to offer our two peoples and the creators of wealth/livelihoods. My regards and applause for our Honble Prime Minister. His economic policy leadership has been a benchmark for the world. Indian Industry is privileged to be having an opportunity to partner in this historic growth story of India with deep connects with the globe and strategic partners.

So happy to see the US Presidents statement confidence and faith on this relationship which gives us all the biggest boost, he said. Strategic dialogue has resulted in a more balanced and predictable trade framework between India and the United States. The tariff rationalisations positions our two nations as strong partners committed towards economic progress and would strengthen bilateral trade, investments and growth across manufacturing, technology, and certainly enhance job creation in our nations.

This agreement is not just about tariffs; it provides certainty for investors, enhances the supply chains resilience, and lays the foundation for deeper collaboration. Indian industry would take this as a phenomenal strategic opportunity to partner for measurable outcomes and results. CII salutes our countrys Leadership and statesmanship. The Government-Industry Trust and partnership has been resulting in deep reforms and opportunities for all. CII would also look forward to deeper connects with our counterparts, Industry and policy makers in US for seeing this moment. Indias recent forays over the last few years, months in enhancing global economic and Strategic connects shows the prowess of our Trade and Industrial Policy frameworks. The intense consultations between the Trade / Industry Ministry and Corporate Sector has led to greater competitiveness and opportunities for India Inc, he added.