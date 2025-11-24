IT stocks rally as Fed rate-cut hopes lift sentiment

IT shares found fresh momentum as investors warmed to the idea of a December rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

The Nifty IT index climbed 1.19% to 37,325.80 after sliding 0.43% over the previous two sessions.

Tech Mahindra led the pack with a 3.32% jump, followed by Coforge at 1.65%, Infosys at 1.53%, Mphasis at 1.50%, Persistent Systems at 1.24%, LTIMindtree at 1.18%, Wipro at 1.17%, HCL Technologies at 0.82% and Oracle Financial Services Software at 0.61%. Tata Consultancy Services was the lone laggard, easing 0.11%.

The rally mirrored the surge in US Fed rate cut expectations. The probability of a December move has shot up to 70% from 44% a week ago, based on CME's FedWatch Tool. Lower US rates generally lift economic activity, especially tech spending, and also enhance the appeal of emerging markets like India, which in turn supports foreign inflows.