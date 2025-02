ITC consolidated net profit declines 7.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.94% to Rs 18580.36 crore

Net profit of ITC declined 7.51% to Rs 4934.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5335.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 18580.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17054.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.18580.3617054.8734.2436.416952.046849.616536.066465.574934.805335.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News