ITC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 305.3, down 0.23% on the day as on 10:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 24222.4. The Sensex is at 78084.93, up 0.67%.ITC Ltd has eased around 4.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49192.4, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 184.19 lakh shares in last one month.