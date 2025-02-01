Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 4.82%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12903.9, up 4.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.1% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.87% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12903.9, up 4.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23399.15. The Sensex is at 77248.29, down 0.33%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has gained around 8.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22867.6, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

