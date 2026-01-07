Tata Power's step-down subsidiary produced 940 MW of solar modules in Q3

Tata Power Company said that TP Solar has manufactured 940 MW of DCR solar cells in Q3 FY26 as compared with 196 MW of cells manufactured in the corresponding period last year, thereby registering an increase of nearly 5x on YoY basis.

Module production stood at 990 MW versus 927 MW in the same period last year, reflecting an approximately 7% year-on-year growth.

For the period from April 2025 to December 2025, TP Solar manufactured 2.8 GW of DCR solar cells and 2.9 GW of solar modules. Out of 2.9 GW modules, 2.4GW were DCR Modules and balance 0.5 GW were ALMM modules.

TP Solar operates one of Indias largest single-location state of the art, 4.3 GW Solar Cell and Module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. TP Solar is the solar manufacturing arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, which is a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company. Tata Power Company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It aims to produce electricity entirely through renewable sources. The company also manufactures solar rooftops and plans to build 1 lakh EV charging stations by 2025. Tata Power is Indias largest vertically integrated power company. The companys consolidated net profit dipped 0.8% to Rs 919.44 crore, while revenue from operations declined 1% to Rs 15,544.91 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.