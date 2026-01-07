Nifty trades below 26,100 level; broader market outperforms

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with modest cuts in early-afternoon trade amid mixed global cues and renewed concerns over US tariffs and geopolitical tensions. The Nifty traded below the 26,100 level. Auto, realty and oil & gas shares declined, while IT and consumer durables shares advanced.

At 1:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 338.29 points or 0.40% to 84,725.05. The Nifty 50 index dropped 105.80 points or 0.40% to 26,072.75.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.16%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,838 shares rose and 2,229 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers: Titan Company (up 4.26%), Jio Financial Services (up 1.56%), HCL Technologies (up 1.63%), Infosys (up 1.29%) and Wipro (up 1.28%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Cipla (down 4.40%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 3.33%), Max Healthcare Institute (down 2.24%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 2.30%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.70%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Info Edge (India) rose 1.48% after it posted strong performance in its recruitment segment, which saw revenues increase 10.99% YoY to Rs 548.3 crore on 31 December 2025, up from Rs 494 crore in the same period last year.

Kalyan Jewellers India jumped 3.36% after the companys consolidated revenue climbed approximately 42% YoY, driven by robust festive demand, strong same-store sales growth (SSSG), and sharp traction in its digital platform, Candere. Titan Company rose 4.28% after its domestic consumer businesses recorded around 40% year-on-year growth in Q3 FY26, with jewellery emerging as the biggest contributor. The jewellery portfolio posted about 41% YoY growth, supported by strong wedding and festive demand and improved performance across gold studded jewellery and gold coins. Lodha Developers shed 0.28%. The company reported pre-sales of Rs 5,620 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 25% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 4,510 crore in Q3 FY25.

Global Markets: European markets open mixed territory on Wednesday as regional market jitters grow over U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to annex Greenland. Asian shares traded mixed, with regional defense stocks snapping a two-day winning streak on Wednesday, as investors continued to assess geopolitical risks after the U.S. attack on Venezuela and renewed rhetoric over Greenland. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump and his team were considering a range of options in order to acquire Greenlandincluding utilizing the U.S. Military. The statement further escalates the Trump administrations already aggressive rhetoric about Greenland, which the president has long sought to make a part of the United States.