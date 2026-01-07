Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 368.8, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.59% in last one year as compared to a 10.17% rally in NIFTY and a 1.54% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 368.8, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 26098.7. The Sensex is at 84796.27, down 0.31%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 3.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35849.15, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.89 lakh shares in last one month.