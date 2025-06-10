ITC Ltd spurts 0.9%, up for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 426.85, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.21% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% jump in NIFTY and a 2.68% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

ITC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 426.85, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. ITC Ltd has slipped around 1.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56026.1, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 348.45 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 427.7, up 0.86% on the day. ITC Ltd is up 4.21% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% jump in NIFTY and a 2.68% jump in the Nifty FMCG index. The PE of the stock is 26.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.