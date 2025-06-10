Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 300.9, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.94% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 10.05% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 300.9, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has dropped around 2.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36352.8, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 137.42 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 301.9, down 0.07% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 4.94% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 10.05% gain in the Nifty Energy index.