Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 300.9, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.94% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 10.05% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 300.9, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has dropped around 2.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36352.8, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 137.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 301.9, down 0.07% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 4.94% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 10.05% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.21 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal India Ltd spurts 0.2%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 1.85%, up for five straight sessions

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 2.26%, rises for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd up for five straight sessions

Exide Industries Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for five straight sessions

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story