Unemployment rate falls to 4.7% in Nov-25, records lowest level since April this year

The overall LFPR among persons of age 15 years and above increased to 55.8% in November 2025, the highest level recorded since April 2025. The increase in LFPR was primarily driven by rural areas, where the LFPR rose to 58.6% in November 2025 from 58.0% in April 2025. Compared with the previous month, rural LFPR increased from 57.8%, while urban LFPR decreased marginally from 50.5% to 50.4%. The overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above rose to a seven-month high in November 2025.

Rural female LFPR continued its steady upward trend, increasing from 35.2% in June 2025 to 39.7% in November 2025, while urban female LFPR remained broadly stable at around 25.5%. The overall Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons aged 15 years and above improved to 53.2% in November 2025, up from 52.5% in October.