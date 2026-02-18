ITCONS E-Solutions bags order worth Rs 19 lakh

ITCONS E-Solutions has secured a contract worth Rs 19.43 lakh from Indian Railways, Southern Railway, Ministry of Railways.

The order pertains to the deployment of six resources under manpower outsourcing services. The contract will be executed over a period of one year from 1 March 2026 to 28 February 2027, unless extended by mutual consent.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity. The company stated that the promoter/promoter group has no interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 70.2% to Rs 3.25 crore on a 96.4% rise in net sales to Rs 55.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.