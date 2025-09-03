Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions gains on bagging Rs 10-cr order from Ministry of Textiles

ITCONS E-Solutions gains on bagging Rs 10-cr order from Ministry of Textiles

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
ITCONS E-Solutions advanced 1.22% to Rs 494.90 after the company announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, for the deployment of 134 skilled and semi-skilled personnel for a duration of two years.

The total contract value is Rs 9,81,34,124.41 and the project is set to commence on 8th September 2025, running until 7th September 2027, unless extended by mutual agreement between both parties.

In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

