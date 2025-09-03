ITCONS E-Solutions gains on bagging Rs 10-cr order from Ministry of Textiles

ITCONS E-Solutions advanced 1.22% to Rs 494.90 after the company announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, for the deployment of 134 skilled and semi-skilled personnel for a duration of two years.

The total contract value is Rs 9,81,34,124.41 and the project is set to commence on 8th September 2025, running until 7th September 2027, unless extended by mutual agreement between both parties.

In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.