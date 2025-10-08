Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd Partly Paidup and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2025.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd Partly Paidup and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2025.

ITI Ltd soared 13.76% to Rs 369.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67546 shares in the past one month.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd surged 7.97% to Rs 822.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33887 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd spiked 6.51% to Rs 216. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92679 shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd Partly Paidup exploded 6.45% to Rs 12.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd advanced 6.26% to Rs 374.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Munish Forge takes off with modest lift on market debut

NSE SME Sheel Biotech lists at discount

Nifty fails to hold 25,100 level; realty shares tumble

Ajmera Realty surges after quarterly sales rises nearly 3x to Rs 720 crore in Q2

CONCOR inks agreement with UltraTech Cement for bulk cement transport

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story