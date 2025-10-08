ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd Partly Paidup and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2025.

ITI Ltd soared 13.76% to Rs 369.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67546 shares in the past one month.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd surged 7.97% to Rs 822.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33887 shares in the past one month. Sequent Scientific Ltd spiked 6.51% to Rs 216. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92679 shares in the past one month. Infibeam Avenues Ltd Partly Paidup exploded 6.45% to Rs 12.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.