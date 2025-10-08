Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Sheel Biotech lists at discount

NSE SME Sheel Biotech lists at discount

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Sheel Biotech was trading at Rs 95 on the NSE, a premium of 4.40% compared with the issue price of Rs 91.

The scrip was listed at Rs 63, a discount of 30.77% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 95.55 and a low of Rs 91. About 29.24 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sheel Biotechs IPO issue was subscribed 0.06 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it closed on 03 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 59 to Rs 63 per share. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 54,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 71.26% from 96.99% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure requirement, working capital expenditure requirement and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Sheel Biotech on 29 September 2025, raised Rs 9.60 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.24 lakh shares at Rs 63 per share to 5 anchor investors.

Sheel Biotech is engaged in the business of growing, developing, processing, and supplying a wide range of plants for field crops, fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants through tissue culture and organic farming. It manufactures and maintains greenhouses, offers services to farmers, and provides training through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). Additionally, it delivers green landscaping services to both government and private sectors. As of 12 September 2025, the company has employed 160 permanent employees which are on companys payroll.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 101.75 crore and net profit of Rs 10.64 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

