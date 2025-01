IVP standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.75% to Rs 129.36 crore

Net profit of IVP rose 10.53% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 129.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 122.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.129.36122.333.934.164.073.782.602.381.891.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News