Pricol consolidated net profit rises 21.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 615.91 crore

Net profit of Pricol rose 21.84% to Rs 41.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 615.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 557.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.615.91557.1912.1912.1776.8565.0654.4544.0641.4534.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News