Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 853.03 croreNet profit of Praj Industries declined 41.63% to Rs 41.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 853.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 828.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales853.03828.62 3 OPM %8.5211.77 -PBDT82.10102.77 -20 PBT58.8291.92 -36 NP41.1070.41 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content