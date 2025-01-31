Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 853.03 crore

Net profit of Praj Industries declined 41.63% to Rs 41.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 853.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 828.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.853.03828.628.5211.7782.10102.7758.8291.9241.1070.41

