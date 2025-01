Astral consolidated net profit rises 0.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 1397.00 crore

Net profit of Astral rose 0.53% to Rs 114.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 113.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 1397.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1370.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1397.001370.2015.7114.97217.30204.00154.20153.90114.10113.50

