Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mishra Dhatu Nigam gains after bagging Rs 136-cr order

Mishra Dhatu Nigam gains after bagging Rs 136-cr order

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mishra Dhatu Nigam advanced 1.63% to Rs 412.65 after the company secured an order worth Rs 136 crore, boosting its open order book to around Rs 1,983 crore as of date.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam is engaged in the business of manufacturing superalloys, titanium, special-purpose steel, and other special metals.

The company reported a 145.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.97 crore, on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 168.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Slides 2.25%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spikes 1.04%

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 36,000 crore

India very focused on sustainability as the pillar of growth, says Piyush Goyal

Oval Projects Engineering JV wins order worth Rs 58.25 cr

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story