Mishra Dhatu Nigam gains after bagging Rs 136-cr order

Mishra Dhatu Nigam advanced 1.63% to Rs 412.65 after the company secured an order worth Rs 136 crore, boosting its open order book to around Rs 1,983 crore as of date.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam is engaged in the business of manufacturing superalloys, titanium, special-purpose steel, and other special metals.

The company reported a 145.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.97 crore, on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 168.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

