Cochin Shipyard Ltd Slides 2.25%

Cochin Shipyard Ltd lost 2.25% today to trade at Rs 1766.45. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.19% to quote at 69981.79. The index is up 4.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zen Technologies Ltd decreased 1.04% and Bharat Dynamics Ltd lost 0.91% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 4.21 % over last one year compared to the 1.41% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd has added 4.49% over last one month compared to 4.82% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.51% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12397 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2547.25 on 06 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1180.45 on 18 Feb 2025.