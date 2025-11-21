Foodgrain output hits record high at 357.73 million tonnes

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan has released the final estimates of crop production for 2024-25, and noted that the country has achieved record-high foodgrain output. He also welcomed the encouraging rise in the production of pulses and oilseeds. The Union Minister said India is witnessing the highest increase in foodgrain production in the last ten years. From 251.54 million tonnes in 2015-16, production has risen by 106 million tonnes to reach 357.73 million tonnes.
India's rice production has also reached a record level of 1,501.84 lakh tonnes, which is 123.59 lakh tonnes higher than last year's 1,378.25 lakh tonnes. Wheat too has registered record growth, rising to 1,179.45 lakh tonnes, an increase of 46.53 lakh tonnes over last year's 1,132.92 lakh tonnes. Moong production has increased to 42.44 lakh tonnes, soybean to 152.68 lakh tonnes, and groundnut to 119.42 lakh tonnes. Maize and 'Shri Anna' (millet) output are estimated at 434.09 lakh tonnes and 185.92 lakh tonnes, respectively, compared to 376.65 lakh tonnes and 175.72 lakh tonnes, respectively, last year.
The Union Minister said that total oilseed output during 2024-25 is estimated at a record 429.89 lakh tonnes, which is 33.20 lakh tonnes higher than the 396.69 lakh tonnes produced in 2023-24. The increase is driven by record groundnut and soybean output, estimated at 119.42 lakh tonnes and 152.68 lakh tonnes respectively. These represent increases of 17.62 lakh tonnes and 22.06 lakh tonnes over last year's 101.80 lakh tonnes and 130.62 lakh tonnes. Rapeseed and mustard output is estimated at 126.67 lakh tonnes.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app