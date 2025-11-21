Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Foodgrain output hits record high at 357.73 million tonnes

Foodgrain output hits record high at 357.73 million tonnes

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan has released the final estimates of crop production for 2024-25, and noted that the country has achieved record-high foodgrain output. He also welcomed the encouraging rise in the production of pulses and oilseeds. The Union Minister said India is witnessing the highest increase in foodgrain production in the last ten years. From 251.54 million tonnes in 2015-16, production has risen by 106 million tonnes to reach 357.73 million tonnes.

India's rice production has also reached a record level of 1,501.84 lakh tonnes, which is 123.59 lakh tonnes higher than last year's 1,378.25 lakh tonnes. Wheat too has registered record growth, rising to 1,179.45 lakh tonnes, an increase of 46.53 lakh tonnes over last year's 1,132.92 lakh tonnes. Moong production has increased to 42.44 lakh tonnes, soybean to 152.68 lakh tonnes, and groundnut to 119.42 lakh tonnes. Maize and 'Shri Anna' (millet) output are estimated at 434.09 lakh tonnes and 185.92 lakh tonnes, respectively, compared to 376.65 lakh tonnes and 175.72 lakh tonnes, respectively, last year.

The Union Minister said that total oilseed output during 2024-25 is estimated at a record 429.89 lakh tonnes, which is 33.20 lakh tonnes higher than the 396.69 lakh tonnes produced in 2023-24. The increase is driven by record groundnut and soybean output, estimated at 119.42 lakh tonnes and 152.68 lakh tonnes respectively. These represent increases of 17.62 lakh tonnes and 22.06 lakh tonnes over last year's 101.80 lakh tonnes and 130.62 lakh tonnes. Rapeseed and mustard output is estimated at 126.67 lakh tonnes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Capillary Technologies India slips on debut

Yen bounces back, markets eye 160 for potential intervention trigger

Godrej Properties acquires 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur

Precision Electronics wins Rs 2-cr order from aerospace & defence client

Zaggle inks pact with BIBA Fashion

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story