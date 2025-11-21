Foodgrain output hits record high at 357.73 million tonnes

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan has released the final estimates of crop production for 2024-25, and noted that the country has achieved record-high foodgrain output. He also welcomed the encouraging rise in the production of pulses and oilseeds. The Union Minister said India is witnessing the highest increase in foodgrain production in the last ten years. From 251.54 million tonnes in 2015-16, production has risen by 106 million tonnes to reach 357.73 million tonnes.

India's rice production has also reached a record level of 1,501.84 lakh tonnes, which is 123.59 lakh tonnes higher than last year's 1,378.25 lakh tonnes. Wheat too has registered record growth, rising to 1,179.45 lakh tonnes, an increase of 46.53 lakh tonnes over last year's 1,132.92 lakh tonnes. Moong production has increased to 42.44 lakh tonnes, soybean to 152.68 lakh tonnes, and groundnut to 119.42 lakh tonnes. Maize and 'Shri Anna' (millet) output are estimated at 434.09 lakh tonnes and 185.92 lakh tonnes, respectively, compared to 376.65 lakh tonnes and 175.72 lakh tonnes, respectively, last year.