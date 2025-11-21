Capillary Technologies India slips on debut

Shares of Capillary Technologies India were currently trading at Rs 601.70 at 10:09 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 4.28% as compared with the issue price of Rs 577.

The stock listed at Rs 560, reflecting a 2.95% discount to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 606.45 and a low of 560. On the BSE, over 4.41 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Capillary Technologies India was subscribed 52.95 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 November 2025 and it closed on 18 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 549 and 577 per share.

The IPO had consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 equity shares. Capillary proposes to utilize Rs 143 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for cloud infrastructure; Rs 71.6 crore will be invested in research, design, and development of its products and platform. The company will use Rs 10.7 crore to purchase computers, and the balance will be utilized to fund growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes. Capillary Technologies India (Capillary) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that specializes in customer loyalty and engagement solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products that help brands understand and engage their customers more effectively through data-driven insights.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bengaluru, the company has a global footprint with 16 offices in locations across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Capillarys diversified product suite includes an advanced loyalty management platform (Loyalty+), a connected engagement platform (Engage+), a predictive analytics platform (Insights+), a rewards management platform (Rewards+), and a customer data platform (CDP). Capillary customers and brands span across verticals and include conglomerates and businesses engaged in retail consumer packaged goods (CPG), healthcare, apparel, department stores, luxury and lifestyle, travel, auto and hospitality, and energy retail verticals. The company supports over 410 brands in 47 countries, as of September 30, 2025, with the aim that businesses build consumer value using its innovative solutions.