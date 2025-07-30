Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J K Cements commences commercial production of LC-3 cement

J K Cements commences commercial production of LC-3 cement

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
J K Cements has commenced the commercial production and dispatch of portland calcined clay limestone cement (LC-3) at JK Cement Works Mangrol, Dist: Chittorgarh, Rajasthan State (a Unit of JK Cement).

LC-3, produced under IS 181 89:2023 and certified by BIS, reduces CO: emissions by up to 40% versus Ordinary Portland Cement, reinforcing the Company's commitment to sustainability and climate-conscious construction practices. The LC-3 is targeted to serve marquee infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of India. This launch represents a significant step towards achieving the Company's sustainability strategy built on four pillars: Decarbonization, Circular Economy, Resource Efficiency, and Sustainable Innovation. Its material composition makes it unique from other existing cement, which having Clinker-50%, Calcined-30% and Limestone-15%. This launch is expected to benefit the Company financially in the long run.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

