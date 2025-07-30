Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Birla Corporation Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd and Zen Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2025.

Redington Ltd crashed 7.66% to Rs 265.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95497 shares in the past one month.

Birla Corporation Ltd tumbled 6.54% to Rs 1413. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9688 shares in the past one month. Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd lost 6.49% to Rs 343.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29937 shares in the past one month. Five-Star Business Finance Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 617.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27737 shares in the past one month.