Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Birla Corporation Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd and Zen Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2025.

Birla Corporation Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd and Zen Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2025.

Redington Ltd crashed 7.66% to Rs 265.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95497 shares in the past one month.

Birla Corporation Ltd tumbled 6.54% to Rs 1413. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9688 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd lost 6.49% to Rs 343.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29937 shares in the past one month.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 617.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27737 shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 1523.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32999 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

IMF upgrades India's growth estimate, sees strong consumption growth

Tata Motors drops amid reports of $4.5 billion bid for Italy's Iveco

Times Guaranty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story