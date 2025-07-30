Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 169 cr in FY26

Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 169 cr in FY26

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Firstsource Solutions advanced 1.32% to Rs 334.95 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 25.2% to Rs 169.33 crore on a 24.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,220.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 27.48% YoY to Rs 213.23 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expense jumped 23.72% year on year to Rs 2,011.25 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 1,320.70 crore (up 17.21% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 549.86 crore (up 39.41% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 347.1 crore in Q1 FY26, registering growth of 28.6% as compared with Rs 269.9 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 15.7% in Q1 FY26 as against 15.1% in Q1 FY25.

In dollar terms, the revenue stood at $259 million, registering a growth of 20.7% YoY. On constant currency terms, revenue was at 1.6% QoQ and 19.2% YoY.

The companys employee strength stood at 34,495 at the end of Q1 FY26. Offshore and nearshore hires accounted for 80% of gross additions. The attrition rate declined further to 28.9%, marking a 13 percentage point improvement over the past eight quarters.

Looking ahead, the company now expects revenue to grow between 13% and 15% in FY26, in constant currency termsslightly raising the lower end of its earlier forecast of 12% to 15%. This estimate doesnt factor in any potential boost from Pastdue Credit Solutions, as that deal is still awaiting regulatory approval. The company also continues to target an EBIT margin of 11.25% to 12% for the full year.

Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource Solutions, said, Weve begun FY26 on a positive note, building on the momentum of a breakthrough FY25. The consistent cadence of large, high-quality deal wins quarter after quarter underscores our ability to deliver impact at scalepowered by AI, deep domain expertise, and agile operations.

Our differentiated UnBPO approach, coupled with a focus on nonlinear, multi-tower engagements, continues to fuel sustainable growth, even in a volatile macro environment. With AI now embedded at the heart of our delivery through the Firstsource relAI suite and Agentic AI Studio, I am confident that our people, platforms, and partnerships will continue to power meaningful outcomes for our clients and stakeholders.

Firstsource Solutions is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

IMF upgrades India's growth estimate, sees strong consumption growth

Tata Motors drops amid reports of $4.5 billion bid for Italy's Iveco

Times Guaranty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story