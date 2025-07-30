Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kenrik Industries has commenced operations of a new unit under the name "Shivani Jewels" for the purpose of wholesale and retail jewelry trading at the following location:

11-R B Chambers, 2nd Floor, Khetarpalpole, Manekchowk, Ahmedabad - 380001, Gujarat.

This unit is established as part of the Company's strategic expansion into the jewellery segment and is expected to enhance the business prospects and contribute to the overall growth of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IMF upgrades India's growth estimate, sees strong consumption growth

Tata Motors drops amid reports of $4.5 billion bid for Italy's Iveco

Times Guaranty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

AbhiBus introduces industry-first 'New Buses' filter

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story