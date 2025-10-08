Jagsonpal Pharma appoints Nirav Vora as CFO

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals announced the appointment of Nirav Niranjankumar Vora as the chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, with effect from 7 October 2025.

The appointment was made based on the recommendations of the companys nomination and remuneration committee and audit committee, and subsequently approved by the board.

Vora is a Commerce graduate and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He brings with him over 18 years of experience in finance, taxation, and allied laws, having worked across diverse industries.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients.