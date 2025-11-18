Barometers trade with modest losses; IT share slides

The key equity indices traded with limited losses in the mid-morning trade, ending a six-day winning streak. Investors turned cautious ahead of a series of key U.S. economic reports expected to influence forecasts for a possible Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

The Nifty traded below the 25,900 level. IT shares decline after advancing in the past trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 239 points or 0.28% to 84,711.95. The Nifty 50 index lost 84.10 points or 0.32% to 25,929.35.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.71% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.67%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,401 shares rose and 2,490 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: Capillary Technologies India received bids for 97,64,850 shares as against 83,83,430 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Tuesday (18 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 November 2025 and it will close on 18 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 549 and 577 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index fell 0.85% to 36,067.55. The index rose 0.20% in the past trading session.

Tech Mahindra (down 1.54%), LTIMindtree (down 1.17%), Infosys (down 1.14%), Mphasis (down 1.07%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.97%), Coforge (down 0.95%), Wipro (down 0.94%), HCL Technologies (down 0.77%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.37%) and Persistent Systems (down 0.20%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Fairchem Organics surged 14.60% after the companys board announced that it will meet on Thursday, 20 November 2025, to consider the buyback of fully paid up equity shares. Tata Power Company shed 0.74%. The companys subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has commissioned a 300 MW domestic-content-compliant solar power project for NHPC at Karnisar Bhatiyan in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets fell Tuesday, following a tech-led slide on Wall Street. Overnight in the U.S., stocks pulled back, plagued once again by declines in tech, as Wall Street awaited key releases this week, including Nvidia earnings and the September jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 557.24 points, or 1.18%, to close at 46,590.24, as losses in the artificial intelligence chip darling, along with Salesforce and Apple, pushed the blue-chip index lower. The S&P 500 sank 0.92% to end the day at 6,672.41, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 0.84% to settle at 22,708.07. The AI sector faced market pressure, with Nvidia dropping nearly 2% ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled for Wednesday after the market close. This decline, shared by other AI-related stocks, reflected growing investor anxiety regarding stretched valuations within the chipmaker and related technology companies.